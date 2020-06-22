432 2nd Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to ISU!!!!!

1 Bedroom Home

Stove, Refrigerator,



$600 per month

$600 Security Deposit & 1 Year Lease



Pets allowed (2 limit, max 30 lbs) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and an extra $20 per month on the rent

No Smoking



To View This Property:



1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.



2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller Realtors

601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-234-3746

For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

YouTube Video URL --



Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now Pet Friendly



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.