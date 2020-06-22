All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:02 PM

432 2nd Avenue

432 2nd Avenue · (812) 710-4252
Location

432 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Indiana State University

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to ISU!!!!!
1 Bedroom Home
Stove, Refrigerator,

$600 per month
$600 Security Deposit & 1 Year Lease

Pets allowed (2 limit, max 30 lbs) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and an extra $20 per month on the rent
No Smoking

To View This Property:

1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.

2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com
YouTube Video URL --

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now Pet Friendly

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 2nd Avenue have any available units?
432 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
Is 432 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 432 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 432 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
