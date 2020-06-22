2604 North 16th Street

Amenities
Eat-in-Kitchen
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Gas Heat
Enclosed Front Porch
Tenant pays gas, electric, sewer & trash removal
To View This Property:
1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $575, Available 6/10/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.