2604 North 16th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Eat-in-Kitchen

Washer & Dryer Hookup

Gas Heat

Enclosed Front Porch



Tenant pays gas, electric, sewer & trash removal



To View This Property:



1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.



2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller Realtors

601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-234-3746

For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $575, Available 6/10/19



Contact us to schedule a showing.