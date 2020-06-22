All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 22 2020 at 1:45 PM

2604 North 16th Street

2604 North 16th Street · (812) 710-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2604 North 16th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47804
Twelve Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Eat-in-Kitchen
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Gas Heat
Enclosed Front Porch

Tenant pays gas, electric, sewer & trash removal

To View This Property:

1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.

2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $575, Available 6/10/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 North 16th Street have any available units?
2604 North 16th Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2604 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2604 North 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2604 North 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 2604 North 16th Street offer parking?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2604 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2604 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 North 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 North 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
