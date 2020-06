Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom east - Two bedroom home in very desirable east neighborhood. The kitchen has newer cabinets with new counter tops and ceramic tile floors, it comes with a stove, refrigerator and microwave. The living room and dining room have new laminate flooring and ceiling fans. The bedrooms have large closets and newer carpet. This home has vinyl siding and new windows. It has an oversized city lot that is fenced in the back and has a shed. There is off steet parking in the front of the house. The house also has central air.



