Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1629 S 9th Available 08/17/20 Large Four bedroom house close to campus - Very large Four Bedroom home close to campus and shopping. This home has a large living room, dining room and kitchen. Lots of rooms and bedrooms. The upstairs could be used as two bedrooms or one very large room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5008905)