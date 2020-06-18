All apartments in Terre Haute
1 Kent Avenue

1 Kent Avenue · (812) 710-4252
Location

1 Kent Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Liberty Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BR 1 BA duplex close to campus
Stove, refrigerator
Tenant pays Electric

No Pets & No Smoking

To check availability of this unit or others and to find current information please go to our website at www.bnmrentals.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller REALTORS®
601 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-232-9292

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Kent Avenue have any available units?
1 Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
Is 1 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Kent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1 Kent Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
