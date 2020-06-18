1 Kent Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 BR 1 BA duplex close to campus

Stove, refrigerator

Tenant pays Electric



No Pets & No Smoking



To check availability of this unit or others and to find current information please go to our website at www.bnmrentals.com.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller REALTORS®

601 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807



812-232-9292



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.