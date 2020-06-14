All apartments in South Bend
303 Howard St. A
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:48 PM

303 Howard St. A

303 Howard St · (574) 329-9065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Howard St, South Bend, IN 46617
Harter Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished 1 BR Apt. close 2 ND - Property Id: 88264

One bedroom apt with an upstairs den.It has a queen-sized bed & a full-sized bed in the den. Living room has 2 couches & a flat screen TV. We provide towels, linens & covers & the kitchen is fully stocked with cooking utensils, plates, cups and it has a microwave & toaster.
The apartment is within walking distance 2 the University of ND and Memorial hospital & has free curbside parking.
Can be rented for weekly, monthly or long stay.
Rates with "everything included":
$100 per day with 2 days minimum stay plus $50 cleaning charge if less than a week stay.
$450 per week
$950 per month with one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/88264p
Property Id 88264

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Howard St. A have any available units?
303 Howard St. A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Howard St. A have?
Some of 303 Howard St. A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Howard St. A currently offering any rent specials?
303 Howard St. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Howard St. A pet-friendly?
No, 303 Howard St. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 303 Howard St. A offer parking?
Yes, 303 Howard St. A does offer parking.
Does 303 Howard St. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Howard St. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Howard St. A have a pool?
No, 303 Howard St. A does not have a pool.
Does 303 Howard St. A have accessible units?
No, 303 Howard St. A does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Howard St. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Howard St. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Howard St. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Howard St. A does not have units with air conditioning.
