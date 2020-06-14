303 Howard St. A

Amenities
Fully Furnished 1 BR Apt. close 2 ND - Property Id: 88264
One bedroom apt with an upstairs den.It has a queen-sized bed & a full-sized bed in the den. Living room has 2 couches & a flat screen TV. We provide towels, linens & covers & the kitchen is fully stocked with cooking utensils, plates, cups and it has a microwave & toaster.
The apartment is within walking distance 2 the University of ND and Memorial hospital & has free curbside parking.
Can be rented for weekly, monthly or long stay.
Rates with "everything included":
$100 per day with 2 days minimum stay plus $50 cleaning charge if less than a week stay.
$450 per week
$950 per month with one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/88264p
No Pets Allowed
