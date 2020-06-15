Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

419 Abbey St. Available 07/10/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths. - ***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST 2020***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 10TH 2020***OCCUPIED***



Located at Dublin Village, just a few mins to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend and the Indiana Toll Road. This town home features a open floor plan with a living room, kitchen, dining area, family room and half hath on the second level. You'll have 3 total bedrooms all with their own attached bath, 2 located on the upper level and the third on the lower level. Other amenities included are a gas fireplace in the family room, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer located in upper level, 2 car garage and snow and lawn care.



Prior to scheduling your showing an application must be submitted by anyone eighteen (18)+. If viewing this rental listing outside of our website -- please visit www.RentMeSB.com to complete an application. Only one (1) application is needed per person as it can be transferred between properties.



Lease info:

1 year lease minimum, $1,900 security deposit, sorry no pets or smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856075)