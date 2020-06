Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Nice open layout 2 bedroom apartment above commercial space in Roseland. Beautiful Natural hardwood flooring throughout the apartment, modern gray paint throughout.



Section 8 is accepted upon inspection



Tenant responsible for electric



$725/month

$725 security deposits

No pets



$30 application fee for every adult over the age of 18 not in school.



No evictions within last 3 years



Call office for additional questions. 574-999-1920