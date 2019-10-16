All apartments in Rockville
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:05 PM

415 S Barton St

415 Barton St · (812) 232-9292
Location

415 Barton St, Rockville, IN 47872

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 S Barton St · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home in Rockville - *Pets Welcome - 2 Bedroom Home in Rockville
Large Enclosed Front Porch
Eat in Kitchen
Gas Heat
Central Air
Stove
Refrigerator

*Pets Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register Click the Enter Property Yourself. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Enjoy your viewing!

(RLNE2665119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

