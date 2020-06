Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

(Reduced rent)Nice 2 bedroom house with a bonus room - This large 2 bedroom house has a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms. If also has a good size living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a new refrigerator. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities. For a showing please call 765-273-7441 or visit our website at www.blueskymuncie.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4613554)