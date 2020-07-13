Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

90 Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
29 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
38 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
102 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
52 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
15 Units Available
Smoketown
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
1 Unit Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Hill
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Algonquin
1604 Algonquin Parkway Unit 2
1604 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Nice 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN BASEMENT. DRIVE WAY PARKING WITH CARPORT No Pets Allowed (RLNE4121401)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portland
2414 St Xavier St
2414 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2414 St Xaiver St - Nice 1 bedroom handicapped accessible house w/ garage - Nice,1 bedroom, 1 bath, handicapped accessible house w/ garage in Portland. This house includes a/c, hookups, fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shively
3318 Fern Lea Rd
3318 Fern Lea Road, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1516 sqft
3318 Fern Lea Rd Available 07/31/20 Adorable Cape Cod on large corner lot with garage, workshop - This wonderful 3-bedroom Cape Cod is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the desirable Heatherfields subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shively
1725 Sonne Ave
1725 Sonne Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
1725 Sonne Ave - Nice 3 bedroom house with a two car garage. - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house. Located just off Dixie Hwy close to Millers Lane.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Shively
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Old Louisville
936 South 1st Street
936 South 1st Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
For rent is this two bedroom apartment on third floor of 5-plex building. Unit has large living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300426 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Albany, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

