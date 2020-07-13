/
pet friendly apartments
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Munster, IN
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Munster
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1008 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
9135 Southmoor Avenue
9135 Southmoor Avenue, Highland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
9135 Southmoor Avenue is a stunning home located in Highland. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central air & washer/dryer hookups. The flooring throughout the home is a beautiful hardwood-like vinyl flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Munster
Verified
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6413 Jackson Avenue
6413 Jackson Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
6413 Jackson Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 950 and this home was built in 1923.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6333 Nevada Avenue
6333 Nevada Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
6333 Nevada Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 1,089 and this home was built in 1957. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and a private yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 10 miles of Munster
Verified
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1024 w 35th place
1024 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
single family - Property Id: 195642 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195642 Property Id 195642 (RLNE5877673)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brunswick
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1133 133 Oak
1133 East 133rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Noteworthy one bedroom, one bathroom in beautiful Evanston courtyard building features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.
