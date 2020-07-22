Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

63 Apartments under $800 for rent in Hammond, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Hammond is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
7901 S Paxton
7901 S Paxton Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartments between I-90 and Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and large closets. Phone entry intercom. On-site laundry and private parking available. Eat-in kitchen with new appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
596 sqft
Newly updated homes near CTA train and bus stops. Parking available for residents. Very close to the sands of Rainbow Beach. Close to I-90 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7800-06 S Essex
7800 S Essex Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments close to E 79th Street and Bradwell Elementary School. Homes feature hardwood floors and internet access. Fridge and range included. Some utility bills are paid.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
563 sqft
Newly rehabbed, this apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is just a block from Rosenblum Park. Public transportation stops are plentiful, and I-90 is close.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures,

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
801 E Main St. 17-5
801 E Main St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$650
960 sqft
16' X 60' Shop space ideal for Small Business, Semi owner operator, storage etc. Includes shop furnace, bathroom, 12X14' overhead door and 16'X60' outdoor parking spot. Unit has (100 Amp 120/240V single phase) and lighting.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8709 S Exchange Ave
8709 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bed apartments (SMALL BEDROOMS). These units includes an updated eat-in kitchen, newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, appliances, hardwood floors,.....

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
South Shore
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
300 sqft
Studio apartments near South Shore Golf Course. Hardwood floor and on-site laundry. Very walkable neighborhood with transit stop on the same block. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Chatham
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
This East Chatham community features on-site laundry and internet access. The units have been recently renovated and include hardwood flooring. Just moments from the shopping and dining along South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
410 E 107th St
410 East 107th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 11-unit building at 410 E 107th street in the beautiful Roseland's neighborhood! Pangea offers competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$675
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Last updated May 20 at 08:29 PM
5 Units Available
Hyde Park
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5220 S Harper in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
9 Units Available
Oakland
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
Last updated May 31 at 10:37 AM
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell, Chicago, IL
Studio
$800
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 S Cornell in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1934 E 74th st
1934 East 74th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
East side - Property Id: 159755 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1934-e-74th-st-chicago-il/159755 Property Id 159755 (RLNE5974999)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6720 S Jeffery Blvd
6720 South Jeffery Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS STUDIO APARTMENT IN JACKSON PARK AREA - Property Id: 319988 Spacious studio apartment with full bath in Jackson Park neighborhood: - Sectioned studio with multiple rooms for storage - Small room off of kitchen for office space or tv room -
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Hammond, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Hammond is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Hammond in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

