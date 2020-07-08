51551 Currant Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer, dyer, dual head heat pump (Air and Heat) with supplemental baseboard heat, new water softener, new electric hot water heater, new dishwasher, stainless steel range/oven, & refrigerator. 24 x 24 detached garage, 6 panel solid core oak doors. Fully renovated with new carpet, paint, newly added family room, new bathroom fixtures and more. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.