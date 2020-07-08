All apartments in Granger
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

51551 Currant Road

51551 Currant Road · (574) 514-8994
Location

51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN 46530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer, dyer, dual head heat pump (Air and Heat) with supplemental baseboard heat, new water softener, new electric hot water heater, new dishwasher, stainless steel range/oven, & refrigerator. 24 x 24 detached garage, 6 panel solid core oak doors. Fully renovated with new carpet, paint, newly added family room, new bathroom fixtures and more. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51551 Currant Road have any available units?
51551 Currant Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51551 Currant Road have?
Some of 51551 Currant Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51551 Currant Road currently offering any rent specials?
51551 Currant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51551 Currant Road pet-friendly?
No, 51551 Currant Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granger.
Does 51551 Currant Road offer parking?
Yes, 51551 Currant Road offers parking.
Does 51551 Currant Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51551 Currant Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51551 Currant Road have a pool?
No, 51551 Currant Road does not have a pool.
Does 51551 Currant Road have accessible units?
No, 51551 Currant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 51551 Currant Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51551 Currant Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 51551 Currant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 51551 Currant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
