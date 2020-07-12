Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evansville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$763
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
6 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$596
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
81 Units Available
Downtown Evansville
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
$999
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
25 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Kathleen - Jeannette
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Jeanette Ave.
1412 Jeanette Ave, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home - Now Available Three Bedroom Townhouse with plenty of space for all. Downstairs has living room with half bath, dining room area, kitchen with kitchen appliances stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garvinwood
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
756 sqft
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tepe Park
1221 S. Grand Avenue
1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/15/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
CCIA
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
**Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, above the range

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
CCIA
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lorraine Park
2161 Washington Avenue
2161 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
793 sqft
Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale South
418 Lewis Avenue
418 Lewis Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
Currently occupied move in beginning of August. Like-new 2 bedroom home is conveniently located on Evansville's Eastside. This home offers a large living room, and open dining room and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Willemette
1604 E Morgan Avenue
1604 East Morgan Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
826 sqft
Cute home on Evansville’s East side! 1930s charm with dozens of modern touches. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a separate dining area and living room, full unfinished basement, and a large, fenced-in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Evansville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evansville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

