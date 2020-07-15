Amenities

pet friendly garage internet access

7236 CR 427, Auburn - This rural home is situated on the Dekalb/Allen county line. Sitting back from the road this 3 bedroom plus den house has a 1 1/2 bathroom. Large living room that opens into the kitchen. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets with a breakfast bar, corian countertops. Neat cabinets that are original to the home. A she shed and a 2 car detached garage. Water softner to be maintained by tenant. Aep is electric company, Frontier internet, Nipsco gas. Natural gas. Well and septic.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5844474)