Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

7236 CR 427

7236 County Road 427 · (260) 333-7368
Location

7236 County Road 427, DeKalb County, IN 46706

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7236 CR 427 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
7236 CR 427, Auburn - This rural home is situated on the Dekalb/Allen county line. Sitting back from the road this 3 bedroom plus den house has a 1 1/2 bathroom. Large living room that opens into the kitchen. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets with a breakfast bar, corian countertops. Neat cabinets that are original to the home. A she shed and a 2 car detached garage. Water softner to be maintained by tenant. Aep is electric company, Frontier internet, Nipsco gas. Natural gas. Well and septic.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 CR 427 have any available units?
7236 CR 427 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7236 CR 427 currently offering any rent specials?
7236 CR 427 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 CR 427 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 CR 427 is pet friendly.
Does 7236 CR 427 offer parking?
Yes, 7236 CR 427 offers parking.
Does 7236 CR 427 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 CR 427 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 CR 427 have a pool?
No, 7236 CR 427 does not have a pool.
Does 7236 CR 427 have accessible units?
No, 7236 CR 427 does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 CR 427 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 CR 427 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7236 CR 427 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7236 CR 427 does not have units with air conditioning.
