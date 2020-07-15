All apartments in Culver
Find more places like 215 W Cass St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver, IN
/
215 W Cass St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

215 W Cass St

215 West Cass Street · (574) 316-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 West Cass Street, Culver, IN 46511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Furnished Home for Rent - Property Id: 23509

Cute, cozy furnished home for rent. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is a short walk to beautiful Lake Maxinkuckee. Gas fireplace warms the livingroom on those cool nights. You can find lots of light coming in from the many large windows making this a happy place on even those dull weather days. Ample kitchen with newer appliances include dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric glass top stove. Lots of cabinets & lots of closet space and storage.

The outside includes nice yard, Ramp for mobility assistance, Electric garage door opens the detached garage. Our family used the 3 season room as a mud room. Soon to be completed is fresh outside paint.

Utilities and yard upkeep paid by tenant. No pets.

Because we want to maintain the value of the rental experience, we have a rental application process which includes a $35 processing fee that is paid by the applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23509
Property Id 23509

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5922695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 W Cass St have any available units?
215 W Cass St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 W Cass St have?
Some of 215 W Cass St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 W Cass St currently offering any rent specials?
215 W Cass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W Cass St pet-friendly?
No, 215 W Cass St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver.
Does 215 W Cass St offer parking?
Yes, 215 W Cass St offers parking.
Does 215 W Cass St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 W Cass St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W Cass St have a pool?
No, 215 W Cass St does not have a pool.
Does 215 W Cass St have accessible units?
No, 215 W Cass St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W Cass St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 W Cass St has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 W Cass St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 W Cass St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 W Cass St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Bend, INMishawaka, INElkhart, INValparaiso, IN
Kokomo, INMichigan City, INPeru, INWarsaw, IN
Wabash, INPlymouth, INGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendIndiana University-Kokomo
Valparaiso University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity