215 W Cass St

Cozy Furnished Home for Rent - Property Id: 23509



Cute, cozy furnished home for rent. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is a short walk to beautiful Lake Maxinkuckee. Gas fireplace warms the livingroom on those cool nights. You can find lots of light coming in from the many large windows making this a happy place on even those dull weather days. Ample kitchen with newer appliances include dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric glass top stove. Lots of cabinets & lots of closet space and storage.



The outside includes nice yard, Ramp for mobility assistance, Electric garage door opens the detached garage. Our family used the 3 season room as a mud room. Soon to be completed is fresh outside paint.



Utilities and yard upkeep paid by tenant. No pets.



Because we want to maintain the value of the rental experience, we have a rental application process which includes a $35 processing fee that is paid by the applicant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23509

Property Id 23509



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5922695)