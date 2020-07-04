121 W Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A hidden gem of a property! The best of both worlds awaits you in this historically significant home. This striking property has recently undergone a meticulous restoration. Each and every aspect of this renovation has brought a much-welcomed rejuvenation while maintaining the historic look and original charm of the early 19th century.



The simple yet sophisticated decor is enhanced by the open floor plan on the first floor, and subtle light fixtures built into the ceiling. A vast array of windows provides the home with abundance of natural light. The property has been decorated with natural tones, custom cabinetry, lighting, tile, blinds and other sophisticated details.



All appliances are brand new. Kitchen comes with fridge, stove, dishwasher and microware and the upstairs bathroom has a dedicated laundry area with a stackable washer/dryer combo. The master bedroom has a decorative fire place, ceiling fan and offers expansive view of historic Centerville.



Within a short walk, you will find many quaint antique shops and a variety of eateries. The property is only a short drive to the local schools and has an easy access to highway 40 and interstate 70.



The building is zoned as commercial and/or residential. The floor plan is very flexible and allows for a multitude of uses for the property. It can be used as a business office and/or as a residential dwelling or a combination of both.