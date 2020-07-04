All apartments in Centerville
121 W Main St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

121 W Main St

121 West Main Street · (765) 966-4980
Location

121 West Main Street, Centerville, IN 47330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A hidden gem of a property! The best of both worlds awaits you in this historically significant home. This striking property has recently undergone a meticulous restoration. Each and every aspect of this renovation has brought a much-welcomed rejuvenation while maintaining the historic look and original charm of the early 19th century.

The simple yet sophisticated decor is enhanced by the open floor plan on the first floor, and subtle light fixtures built into the ceiling. A vast array of windows provides the home with abundance of natural light. The property has been decorated with natural tones, custom cabinetry, lighting, tile, blinds and other sophisticated details.

All appliances are brand new. Kitchen comes with fridge, stove, dishwasher and microware and the upstairs bathroom has a dedicated laundry area with a stackable washer/dryer combo. The master bedroom has a decorative fire place, ceiling fan and offers expansive view of historic Centerville.

Within a short walk, you will find many quaint antique shops and a variety of eateries. The property is only a short drive to the local schools and has an easy access to highway 40 and interstate 70.

The building is zoned as commercial and/or residential. The floor plan is very flexible and allows for a multitude of uses for the property. It can be used as a business office and/or as a residential dwelling or a combination of both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 W Main St have any available units?
121 W Main St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 W Main St have?
Some of 121 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
121 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 121 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 121 W Main St offers parking.
Does 121 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 W Main St have a pool?
No, 121 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 121 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 121 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 W Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 W Main St has units with air conditioning.
