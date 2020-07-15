/
studio apartments
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Woodridge, IL
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
23 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,769
583 sqft
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Results within 10 miles of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$968
374 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
35 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
42 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
