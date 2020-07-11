22 Apartments for rent in Westmont, IL with move-in specials
Illinois is a four-season state with hot summers, cold and snowy winters, and a moderate spring and fall -- so it's important to live somewhere metaphorically cool, like Westmont.
Westmont, Illinois is a community in Chicago, located in DuPage County, more than 25,000 people call it home. This is the 94th largest community in the state of Illinois, and also one of the more expensive in the state. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westmont apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Westmont apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.