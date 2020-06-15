All apartments in Viola
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1004 13th St.

1004 13th Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

1004 13th Street, Viola, IL 61486

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 13th St. · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lots of Great Features in this Home in Viola IL - Check out this 3 bedroom home for rent in Viola IL. This house has been updated & is pet friendly. A nice deck. Large yard, 1st floor laundry in the kitchen, large 2 car detached garage.

Key Features:
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 2 car detached garage
- appliances included
- pet friendly
- 3 Off street parking spot
- washer/dryer hookups
- deck
- dishwasher
- 24 month lease

*** GRAB the MOVE IN SPECIAL TODAY - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***

Call us TODAY at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE1885083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

