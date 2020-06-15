1004 13th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lots of Great Features in this Home in Viola IL - Check out this 3 bedroom home for rent in Viola IL. This house has been updated & is pet friendly. A nice deck. Large yard, 1st floor laundry in the kitchen, large 2 car detached garage.



Key Features:

- 3 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- 2 car detached garage

- appliances included

- pet friendly

- 3 Off street parking spot

- washer/dryer hookups

- deck

- dishwasher

- 24 month lease



*** GRAB the MOVE IN SPECIAL TODAY - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***



Call us TODAY at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE1885083)