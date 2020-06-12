/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
807 W.
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome.
1406 Eastern Dr.
1406 Eastern Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
1406 Eastern Dr. Available 08/05/20 1406 Eastern Dr. Urbana, IL.
503 E. Elm
503 East Elm Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
503 E. Elm Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5799083)
404 W. Springfield
404 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
404 W. Springfield Available 08/06/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5765151)
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.
714 W. Washington
714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop.
2114 Rainbow View Rd
2114 Rainbow View, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2114 Rainbow View Rd Available 08/08/20 3BED/1.5BATH Availble Early August. - 3 BED 1.5 BATH located in east Urbana. Walking distance to schools, businesses, and parks! 2 miles to downtown Urbana.
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)
713 W. Springfield
713 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
713 W. Springfield Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August 2020! - (RLNE5488186)
704 W. Illinois
704 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
Now available! - (RLNE5407882)
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
115 W. Pennsylvania
115 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
115 W. Pennsylvania Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE2132820)
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.
1202 Ellis Drive
1202 Ellis Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Great 3 bedroom one bath home less than a mile from Beckman, OSF and Carle with great access to MTD. Home is in the process of begin completely updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new paint.
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,
1506 Abercorn
1506 Abercorn Street, Urbana, IL
1506 Abercorn Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August 1st! - (RLNE3155359)
615 E. Harding
615 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
615 E. Harding Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE3068870)
1124 Austin Drive
1124 Austin Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
SPECIAL WINTER DISCOUNTED PRICING! Normally rented for $1025/month. Great 3 bedroom home in East Urbana. Freshly painted with brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring.
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
