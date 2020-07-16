Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

814 W Stoughton - Student Housing Available 08/01/20 Student Housing **New Listing** - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year. Enjoy this beautiful home that is located within walking distance of the University of Illinois and has access to the bus line. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath, 1,928 sq ft of living space! Master Bedroom Dimensions: 13 x 12,Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 9, Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 14 x 11, Bedroom 4 Dimensions: 12 x 12. It also features central air, Kitchen Appliances, Washer and Dryer and will be move in ready on August 1st. Call,Text or Email us today to set up a showing!



(RLNE5716648)