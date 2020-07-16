All apartments in Urbana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

814 W Stoughton

814 West Stoughton Street · (217) 800-1085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

814 West Stoughton Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
814 W Stoughton - Student Housing Available 08/01/20 Student Housing **New Listing** - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year. Enjoy this beautiful home that is located within walking distance of the University of Illinois and has access to the bus line. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath, 1,928 sq ft of living space! Master Bedroom Dimensions: 13 x 12,Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 9, Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 14 x 11, Bedroom 4 Dimensions: 12 x 12. It also features central air, Kitchen Appliances, Washer and Dryer and will be move in ready on August 1st. Call,Text or Email us today to set up a showing!

(RLNE5716648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 W Stoughton have any available units?
814 W Stoughton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
Is 814 W Stoughton currently offering any rent specials?
814 W Stoughton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 W Stoughton pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 W Stoughton is pet friendly.
Does 814 W Stoughton offer parking?
No, 814 W Stoughton does not offer parking.
Does 814 W Stoughton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 W Stoughton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 W Stoughton have a pool?
No, 814 W Stoughton does not have a pool.
Does 814 W Stoughton have accessible units?
No, 814 W Stoughton does not have accessible units.
Does 814 W Stoughton have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 W Stoughton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 W Stoughton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 W Stoughton has units with air conditioning.
