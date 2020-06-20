All apartments in Urbana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1406 Eastern Dr.

1406 Eastern Drive · (217) 352-1234
Location

1406 Eastern Drive, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 Eastern Dr. · Avail. Aug 5

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1406 Eastern Dr. Available 08/05/20 1406 Eastern Dr. Urbana, IL. 61801 - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home
1 car attached garage
Central heating and cooling
Large, fenced in backyard
GE Stainless appliances
Washer & Dryer provided

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,400 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,200. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,400. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $3,600, and additional application review will be required. The property is dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. (Cats not accepted) We look forward to hearing from you!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5805813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have any available units?
1406 Eastern Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 Eastern Dr. have?
Some of 1406 Eastern Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Eastern Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Eastern Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Eastern Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Eastern Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Eastern Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Eastern Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have a pool?
No, 1406 Eastern Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1406 Eastern Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Eastern Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Eastern Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Eastern Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
