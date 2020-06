Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning hot tub

Commercial space available in busy downtown St Joseph, IL Mall

Currently a spa that had hairdresser spots and tanning bed rooms. Laundry room , bathroom, and nail tech room included in this space. Very multi purpose. Leases for $9.00 a sqft and cam

Busy downtown St Joseph mall has space available! The 500 sqft space is awaiting you! Contact Prestige ASAP @ 217-202-7294 to schedule your showing.