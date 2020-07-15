159 5th Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom Silvis, IL - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Silvis
This house features:
3 Bedrooms on second level
1 Large bathroom
Kitchen with new appliances and walk in pantry
Dining room
Living room
Front porch with built in benches
Large storage shed in back
All new carpet in all rooms. New flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom
Centrally located near schools, parks and restaurants.
Apply on line today at http://djrentalprops.com to be pre approved!
Or to schedule a tour contact our leasing team (309)786-3955
(RLNE3151629)