Silvis, IL
159 5th Street
159 5th Street

159 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 5th Street, Silvis, IL 61282

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Silvis, IL - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Silvis

This house features:

3 Bedrooms on second level
1 Large bathroom
Kitchen with new appliances and walk in pantry
Dining room
Living room
Front porch with built in benches
Large storage shed in back
All new carpet in all rooms. New flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom
Centrally located near schools, parks and restaurants.

This house will not last long!!
Apply on line today at http://djrentalprops.com to be pre approved!

Or to schedule a tour contact our leasing team (309)786-3955

(RLNE3151629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

159 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
