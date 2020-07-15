159 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Silvis, IL - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Silvis



This house features:



3 Bedrooms on second level

1 Large bathroom

Kitchen with new appliances and walk in pantry

Dining room

Living room

Front porch with built in benches

Large storage shed in back

All new carpet in all rooms. New flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom

Centrally located near schools, parks and restaurants.



This house will not last long!!

Apply on line today at http://djrentalprops.com to be pre approved!



Or to schedule a tour contact our leasing team (309)786-3955



(RLNE3151629)