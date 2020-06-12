/
3 bedroom apartments
61 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL
203 Tickseed Ave.
203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
203 Tickseed Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Savoy
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW! -$1190! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room, family room, dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms have great storage space.
Bolten Field
708 S Ashton Ln
708 Ashton Ln S, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1872 sqft
708 S Ashton Ln Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Tri-Level - This Tri-Level has it All - 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, big family room, laundry and full bath downstairs. On main floor is the living room, kitchen and dining.
Bolten Field
1109 Broadmoor Drive
1109 Broadmoor Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft
Spacious all brick ranch with master suite, gleaming hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Lovely back yard with mature landscaping. All brick ranch in quiet neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Savoy
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
807 W.
1808 Sadler Dr.
1808 Sadler Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1271 sqft
Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space.
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome.
Boulder Ridge
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.
1406 Eastern Dr.
1406 Eastern Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
1406 Eastern Dr. Available 08/05/20 1406 Eastern Dr. Urbana, IL.
3107 Sylvan Dr.
3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout.
503 E. Elm
503 East Elm Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
503 E. Elm Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5799083)
213 W. Vine Street
213 W Vine St, Tolono, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1200 sqft
213 W. Vine Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3-bed, 2.
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.
Sawgrass
748 Sedgegrass Dr.
748 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1854 sqft
748 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 08/07/20 Available for August! Amazing 3-bed, 2.5 bath home in Champaign! - Available for August! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level home.
1827 Parkdale
1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
1827 Parkdale Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for August! This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision.
404 W. Springfield
404 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
404 W. Springfield Available 08/06/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5765151)
Garden Hills
1510 Williamsburg
1510 Williamsburg Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1036 sqft
1510 Williamsburg Available 08/07/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer.
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.
Sawgrass
3907 Summer Sage Ct.
3907 Summer Sage Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
3907 Summer Sage Ct. Available 08/15/20 3907 Summer Sage Ct. Champaign IL. - 3 bedroom, 2.