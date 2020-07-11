Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with move-in specials

13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
44 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
229 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
10 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Results within 10 miles of Roselle
21 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
40 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
26 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer.
31 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
20 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
61 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
27 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
8 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
20 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
City Guide for Roselle, IL

"Bet your bottom dollar you lose the blues in Chicago..." - Frank Sinatra

Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Roselle, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roselle apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Roselle apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

