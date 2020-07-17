809 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .New roof, new High efficiency furnace ,new windows in dining room and one bedroom. 2 car garage. we do accept Sec 8. we are asking $800 a month plus 800 deposit. Please contact Louis 815-329-2725 Brian 815-298-4059 or Ray 779-770-9474 we do accept Sec 8. we are asking $800 a month plus 800 deposit.