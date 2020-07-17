All apartments in Rockford
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

809 Lincoln Avenue

809 Lincoln Avenue · (815) 505-7871
Location

809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL 61102
Central Terrrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .New roof, new High efficiency furnace ,new windows in dining room and one bedroom. 2 car garage. we do accept Sec 8. we are asking $800 a month plus 800 deposit. Please contact Louis 815-329-2725 Brian 815-298-4059 or Ray 779-770-9474 we do accept Sec 8. we are asking $800 a month plus 800 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
809 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rockford, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rockford Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 809 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 809 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockford.
Does 809 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
