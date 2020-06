Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee. The rent is $900 with a $900 deposit. Please text or call Louis 815 329-2725 or Ray 779 770 9474 to set up an appointment to view them.