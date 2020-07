Amenities

$550 One Bedroom Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 322485



1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Harrison and Alpine and is available NOW! Included are stove, refrigerator, and water/sewer/trash utilities, and off street parking for 1 vehicle. There is plenty of room for extra storage in the shared basement along with a washer & dryer hookups.



We are hoping to find a tenant that has a monthly income of at least 3 times the rent and a credit score of 700+.



No Pets Allowed



