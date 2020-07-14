All apartments in Rock Island
943 22nd St.

943 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Rock Island
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.

Key Features:
- 4 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- appliances included
- detached 2 car garage
- backyard fenced
- deck
- washer/dryer hookups
- 2 on and 1 off street parking spot
- pet friendly
- 24 month lease

** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL TODAY - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent **

For showing schedule and/or further queries, please reach (563) 514 4956. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE5896603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 22nd St. have any available units?
943 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Island, IL.
What amenities does 943 22nd St. have?
Some of 943 22nd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
943 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 943 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 943 22nd St. offers parking.
Does 943 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 943 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 943 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 943 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 943 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 22nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
