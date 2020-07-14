943 22nd St.

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.



Key Features:

- 4 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- appliances included

- detached 2 car garage

- backyard fenced

- deck

- washer/dryer hookups

- 2 on and 1 off street parking spot

- pet friendly

- 24 month lease



** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL TODAY - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent **



For showing schedule and/or further queries, please reach (563) 514 4956. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



