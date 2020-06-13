Apartment List
41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Orland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.
Results within 5 miles of Orland Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
13035 Parker Rd
13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3325 sqft
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved
Results within 10 miles of Orland Park
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Greenwood
3 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Manor Dr - Unit D
209 Manor Drive, New Lenox, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,360
500 sqft
Comfortable and convenient Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, large living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,280
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
City Guide for Orland Park, IL

Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)

If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orland Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Orland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

