41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 1
Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)
If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did. See more
Finding an apartment in Orland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.