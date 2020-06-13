41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL

Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)

If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did. See more