1308 6th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much more! What makes The Modern exceptional? Each of our units is equip with solar power energy, which captures the suns energy and turns it into electricity! This makes for an inexpensive electricity bill!

The Modern offers:

-Built in security systems

-Complementary Wi-Fi & Cable

-1768 sq. ft. of living space

-Extended 2 car heated garage w/ a storage room. (30 ft. D x 24 ft. W)

-3 bedroom | 2 bath

-Balcony

-Open concept kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar

-In unit laundry

-Vaulted ceilings

-3 ft. wide stairways & doorways

-LED lighting

-Solar power energy

-Pet friendly