Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lansing apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

17927 Lorenz Avenue
17927 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2BA HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN LANSING. NICE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM BATHROOM SUITE. BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP.

Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1008 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

18101 School Street
18101 School Street, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Charming corner lot cape cod in a heart of Lansing.Whole brick solid building with newer roof (2017) and detached one car garage. First floor layout includes living room with 2 bedrooms and hardwood floors and also a nice full bathroom .
Results within 1 mile of Lansing

27 163rd Street
27 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 163rd Street in Calumet City. View photos, descriptions and more!

19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
Verified

14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
Verified

Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

2119 221st St
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BED WITH PARK SETTING - SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 302757 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Central Heat *GleamingHardwood Floors *Tons of closet & storage space *Updated kitchen & baths *Fenced In Backyard

24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.

463 Saginaw Avenue
463 Saginaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Spacious 3-bedrooms one-level duplex equipped with laundry hook-up a huge fenced yard. Updated bath large eat-in kitchen. New air window conditioner. 1-year lease or lease with option.

14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Lansing, IL

Lansing, a suburb of Chicago, is in Cook County, Illinois. Referred to as a village. The public transportation here is very good, and because so many people use it for commuting to work, the village has less traffic and pollution. The average commute time is around 30 minutes. That's not great, but it's sure better than some places. This friendly little village of around 28,000 residents has plenty to offer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lansing? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lansing, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lansing apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

