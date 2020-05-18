All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:23 PM

9311 North Muirfield Drive

9311 North Muirfield Drive · (815) 338-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL 60014
Turnberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail. Spacious kitchen boasts open eating area with walk in bay to the back patio, closet pantry, island, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, granite countertops with tile backsplash and 5 burner cooktop. Adjacent family room has floor to ceiling brick, wood burning fireplace. First floor den makes a great home office looking out to the sprawling backyard. The hardwood staircase leads upstairs to all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has two closets, one walk-in, and private master bath with dual sink vanity. Two of the other additional bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Hall bath features double vanity and separate room for shower and toilet. The finished basement provides even more living space with an open floorplan and wet bar. Home is located across from a beautiful lake with community dock. Other amenities include a clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds all nearby. Neighborhood located near to shopping, restaurants and I-90 corridor. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have any available units?
9311 North Muirfield Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 9311 North Muirfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 North Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9311 North Muirfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 North Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9311 North Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9311 North Muirfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9311 North Muirfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9311 North Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9311 North Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9311 North Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9311 North Muirfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9311 North Muirfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
