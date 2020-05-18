9311 North Muirfield Drive

Amenities

NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail. Spacious kitchen boasts open eating area with walk in bay to the back patio, closet pantry, island, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, granite countertops with tile backsplash and 5 burner cooktop. Adjacent family room has floor to ceiling brick, wood burning fireplace. First floor den makes a great home office looking out to the sprawling backyard. The hardwood staircase leads upstairs to all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has two closets, one walk-in, and private master bath with dual sink vanity. Two of the other additional bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Hall bath features double vanity and separate room for shower and toilet. The finished basement provides even more living space with an open floorplan and wet bar. Home is located across from a beautiful lake with community dock. Other amenities include a clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds all nearby. Neighborhood located near to shopping, restaurants and I-90 corridor. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care.