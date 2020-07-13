Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

65 Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake in the Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AMAZING 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with HUGE patio, fireplace and 1 car garage! Owner lived here for 18 years is now looking to rent this lovingly cared for home! Will consider rent to own! SPARKLING, AND I MEAN, SPARKLING CLEAN! NEW fridge, NEW
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Dawson Mill
2237 DAWSON Lane
2237 Dawson Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Adorable townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the park-like setting outside your front door. The bright open floor plan offers plenty of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
63 Kelsey Court
63 Kelsey Court, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2467 sqft
Welcome to a rental that exudes peaceful surroundings, tucked away in a quiet court behind the best shopping of the Randall Rd Corridor and location to Jacobs High School you can find! Light pours throughout the over 2400 square feet of living
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1260 Brookdale Drive
1260 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1203 sqft
END UNIT RANCH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, END UNIT RANCH WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.
City Guide for Lake in the Hills, IL

Get your outdoor fix in Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Home to thirteen parks and recreational areas, and site of the "Summer Sunset Fest" held Labor Day weekend.

Located less than 50 miles from Chicago and a suburb of that city, Lake in the Hills’ residential growth rocketed during the 1990s, going from 12,000 to 30,000 very quickly. The typical weather is hot, wet summers and cold, wet winters. Cost of living is approximately 11 percent above the national average, and renters can expect to pay more for apartments for rent than in other towns, but combo of proximity to The Windy City and surrounding idyllic beauty more than compensates for the price hike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake in the Hills, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake in the Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

