65 Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL with parking
Get your outdoor fix in Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Home to thirteen parks and recreational areas, and site of the "Summer Sunset Fest" held Labor Day weekend.
Located less than 50 miles from Chicago and a suburb of that city, Lake in the Hills’ residential growth rocketed during the 1990s, going from 12,000 to 30,000 very quickly. The typical weather is hot, wet summers and cold, wet winters. Cost of living is approximately 11 percent above the national average, and renters can expect to pay more for apartments for rent than in other towns, but combo of proximity to The Windy City and surrounding idyllic beauty more than compensates for the price hike. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake in the Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.