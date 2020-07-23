/
williamson county
25 Apartments for rent in Williamson County, IL📍
524 N. Bush Ave.
524 Bush Avenue, Hurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
524 N. Bush Ave.
1210 Morgan Ave.
1210 Morgan Avenue, Marion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
992 sqft
Handy Man Special - No Credit Check Financing - Property Id: 279037 INVESTMENT LOT THIS HOME WILL NEED DEMOED - PERFECT FOR REBUILDING! Recent fire damage, however the right person could fix it good as new! This cute little home has a garage and
205 N 16th St 9
205 N 16th St, Herrin, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1 Bedroom apartment in Herrin Illinois - Property Id: 117360 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Apartment.
301-2 Greenbriar Rd
301 N Greenbriar Rd, Carterville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
768 sqft
Newly remodeled. This energy-efficient apartment includes 2 bedrooms, well-lit security lighting, spacious walk-in closets, plenty of cabinet space, ample parking, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer included, and Carterville school district.
Results within 5 miles of Williamson County
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive
609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/13/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and
1101 Harmoney Ln
1101 Harmony Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1101 Harmoney Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, available 8/1/20! - Beautiful, 3br/2bth. Carbondale, 1600/mo. Very nice newer home 1800 sq. ft. plus 900sq. basement.
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.
606-2 W. College St
606 W College St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
943 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Located in the heart of Carbondale, within walking distance to both Campus andt the downtown amentieis and entertainment. - off street parking - NO pets allowed.
711-C S. Poplar St
711 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 711 South Poplar St.
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.
606 W. College St - House
606 West College Street, Carbondale, IL
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
2863 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! 8 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located right on Main Street. Perfect location for college students for both the University and the many amenities of downtown Carbondale.
319-1 E. Mill St
319 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
321-1 E. Mill St
321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
510-8 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! Energy-efficient 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.
1149 149 Maple
1149 East Main Street, West Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY! Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, equal sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to
Results within 10 miles of Williamson County
909 Fairland St A
909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$364
$364 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309557 909 Fairland Street, Benton, IL 62812 (2 Car Detached Garage) 864 sq feet.
1100 W. Willow
1100 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1100 W. Willow Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Carbondale, Available 8/1/20! - *Pictures to come soon!* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917231)
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.
619 S. Wedgewood
619 South Wedgewood Lane, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
619 S. Wedgewood Available 08/03/20 Cute home on Wedgewood in Carbondale, just ,minutes from SIU! Available 8/3/20. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area.
900 W. Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 701 South James St. Just 2.
407 Layman St
407 Layman St, Benton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1580 sqft
For rent in BENTON. Corner lot and enough space to spread out! Living room could be a formal dining since there is plenty of room just a couple of steps down into the HUGE family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Williamson County area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cape Girardeau, Paducah, Carbondale, Jackson, and Benton have apartments for rent.