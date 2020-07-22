Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
60 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1133 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Highwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,568
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,662
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
18 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
22 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Highwood, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Highwood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

