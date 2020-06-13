Apartment List
/
IL
/
gurnee
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

39 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL

Finding an apartment in Gurnee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
Results within 1 mile of Gurnee
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18340 West Grand Drive
18340 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
Renovated well cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with basement. Enjoy the Fenced back yard, with deck, 1 pet allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Gurnee
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
1938 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Park Avenue
1806 Park Avenue, North Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.

1 of 14

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Results within 10 miles of Gurnee
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
City Guide for Gurnee, IL

What does Gurnee have going for it? Aside from an amazing-to-pronounce name, it's home to a little theme park called Six Flags Great America. Ever heard of it?

Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gurnee, IL

Finding an apartment in Gurnee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gurnee 1 BedroomsGurnee 2 BedroomsGurnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGurnee 3 BedroomsGurnee Apartments with Balcony
Gurnee Apartments with GarageGurnee Apartments with GymGurnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGurnee Apartments with ParkingGurnee Apartments with Pool
Gurnee Apartments with Washer-DryerGurnee Cheap PlacesGurnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsGurnee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, IL
Deerfield, ILOak Creek, WIWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College