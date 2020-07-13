/
25 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Glendale Heights, IL
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
374 Glenwood Drive
374 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago.
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
924 RIDGE Square
924 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS DELUXE 1 BR+1 BATH 900 SQ FT CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR ELEVATOR BUILDING! NEWER EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PANTRY! NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT! NEW DOORS! FRESHLY PAINTED! PRIVATE PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM! LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING! MONTHLY RENT
1545 South Ardmore Avenue
1545 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Beau Bien
2301 Beau Monde Blvd
2301 Beau Monde Boulevard, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
$980 / 1br - Lisle Place Second Floor Large 1 Bedroom Condo. Move in by August 1st and get $400 discount, for first month rent. **** Ready to move in. ****Water bill included in the rent **** One year lease required. ****1.
