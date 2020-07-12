Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL with parking

45 Apartments for rent in Glen Carbon, IL with parking

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
757 Village Dr
757 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 07/18/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
7 Ginger Creek Village
7 Ginger Creek Drive, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,588
1270 sqft
Inviting office space offering 3 offices, large conference room, reception area, kitchenette, and restroom. Foyer entry with covered sidewalk, single level with parking directly in front of suite.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
Kettle River
38 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 08/14/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
170 Homestead Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome w/ garage Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional floorplan townhouse, and W/D hookups and a 1 car garage. $850 monthly. Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13 Schiber Court
13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL
Studio
$2,250
3652 sqft
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
203 Parkview Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
1000 sqft
2 bedroom all on one level unit Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level apartment with W/D hookups. $765 monthly Desirable neighborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2037 Briarbend Ct
2037 Briarbend Ct, Maryville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2044 sqft
2037 Briarbend Ct. Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/14/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots! 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1524 Ritter Street
1524 Ritter St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
638 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly updated bungalow is immediately available for lease. The kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinets, a double stainless sink, huge, sun-filled window and like-new, all-black appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glen Carbon, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Carbon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

