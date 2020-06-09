All apartments in Fairbury
Find more places like 111 N 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairbury, IL
/
111 N 5th St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:02 PM

111 N 5th St

111 North 5th Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

111 North 5th Street, Fairbury, IL 61739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
The charm and curb appeal of this property will make you fall in love and the interior wont fail to impress you! The gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and family room are one of our favorite features, making clean up incredibly easy so that you can spend more time making this home your own and enjoying your new space. The separate dining room is very spacious, meaning plenty of room for a china cabinet or buffet, providing additional storage and making it easy to host friends and family for a house-warming party. The kitchen boasts impressive cabinet and counter space, ensuring that all of your belongings will have a place, while maximizing your meal prep area. Each bedroom is very spacious and has great closet space, making it easy to organize and giving you the peace of mind that you'll always know where your favorite sweater is! In the spring and summer, take to the backyard, with a large deck that's perfect for grilling or soaking up the sun and lounging on your day off to relax. Call today to reserve your showing and make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N 5th St have any available units?
111 N 5th St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 N 5th St have?
Some of 111 N 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
111 N 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 N 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 111 N 5th St offer parking?
No, 111 N 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 111 N 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N 5th St have a pool?
No, 111 N 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 111 N 5th St have accessible units?
No, 111 N 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 N 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 N 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 N 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 N 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILJoliet, ILBloomington, IL
Normal, ILUrbana, ILRantoul, IL
Savoy, ILMorris, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State UniversityParkland College
University of St Francis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity