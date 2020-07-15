Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

374 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL

1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9647 South Sacramento Avenue
9647 South Sacramento Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1126 sqft
Southeast Evergreen Park rental - 3 bedroom, 1 bath Raised Ranch with finished basement. Home is updated and clean with refinished hardwood floors and granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Family room in full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen Park

1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

4 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$913
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
Verified

2 Units Available
Roseland
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$740
530 sqft
Air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and plenty of extra storage space. Fully equipped kitchen, granite countertops and garbage disposal. Community offers bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Pets are welcome.

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8205 S. Throop Street 2
8205 South Throop Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Heated Apartment - Property Id: 11088 Three bedrooms with enclosed porch suitable for extra bedroom, office or playroom; large picture windows overlooking tree lined street; fireplace; hardwood floors; decorated,

1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8936 S Ashland Ave 2 f
8936 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom heat included - Property Id: 319796 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319796 Property Id 319796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929769)

1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7708 S Lowe Ave
7708 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
will accept a 2bed voucher - Property Id: 203412 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203412 Property Id 203412 (RLNE5878061)

1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.

1 Unit Available
West Englewood
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F
6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488 Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood.

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R
7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961 Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in.

1 Unit Available
West Lawn
6834 S Kedvale 2R
6834 S Kedvale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Renovated Logan Square 2 Bed - Property Id: 303931 Check out these amazing brand new Logan Square two beds! The building has been recently renovated throughout. There is a common area patio behind the building for tenants to share.

1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
500 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Evergreen Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Evergreen Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

