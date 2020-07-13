/
pet friendly apartments
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1000 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Lawn
6834 S Kedvale 2R
6834 S Kedvale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Renovated Logan Square 2 Bed - Property Id: 303931 Check out these amazing brand new Logan Square two beds! The building has been recently renovated throughout. There is a common area patio behind the building for tenants to share.
1 of 15
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.
1 of 4
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9647 South Sacramento Avenue
9647 South Sacramento Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1126 sqft
Southeast Evergreen Park rental - 3 bedroom, 1 bath Raised Ranch with finished basement. Home is updated and clean with refinished hardwood floors and granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Family room in full finished basement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1600 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,757
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
550 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
