129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL
Archaeologists have found evidence of Paleo-Indian Settlements in Elmwood Park, showing that it's been a settled town for more than 14,000 years -- making it officially "The Oldest Continually Inhabited Village" in the Chicago region.
Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!
Finding an apartment in Elmwood Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.