129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL

Archaeologists have found evidence of Paleo-Indian Settlements in Elmwood Park, showing that it's been a settled town for more than 14,000 years -- making it officially "The Oldest Continually Inhabited Village" in the Chicago region.

Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!

