Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Elmwood Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Belden Ave UNIT 2
7549 West Belden Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Awesome Condo available for rent ! - 7549 W Belden Ave #2 is an awesome condo in Elmwood Park, IL 60707, coming with one bed and one bath, with a lot of natural light, the kitchen comes with a granite countertop with lots of storage spaces, Parking

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2
2912 North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
550 sqft
Completely rehabbed, all brand new Available: April or May 1st Rent is only $1350 see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
2 Units Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
725 sqft
Newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom units include hardwood floors and essential appliances. Both cable and phone lines are pre-wired, and pets are welcomed with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
655 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
City Guide for Elmwood Park, IL

Archaeologists have found evidence of Paleo-Indian Settlements in Elmwood Park, showing that it's been a settled town for more than 14,000 years -- making it officially "The Oldest Continually Inhabited Village" in the Chicago region.

Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmwood Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Elmwood Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Elmwood Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

