Colona, IL
710 4th st
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

710 4th st

710 4th Street · (970) 581-8478
Location

710 4th Street, Colona, IL 61241

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $790 · Avail. now

$790

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/20/20 2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601

The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others. living in possible 3 bed room house with 2 bedroom rent.
The house is located in Colona that is a quiet community of 5,000 residents with a rural feel but close to the urban life of the Quad Cities with an international airport in 15 minutes of driving distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278601
Property Id 278601

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5774492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 4th st have any available units?
710 4th st has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 4th st have?
Some of 710 4th st's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 4th st currently offering any rent specials?
710 4th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 4th st pet-friendly?
No, 710 4th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colona.
Does 710 4th st offer parking?
Yes, 710 4th st does offer parking.
Does 710 4th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 4th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 4th st have a pool?
No, 710 4th st does not have a pool.
Does 710 4th st have accessible units?
No, 710 4th st does not have accessible units.
Does 710 4th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 4th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 4th st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 4th st has units with air conditioning.
