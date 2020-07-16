12 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL with gyms

Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was named for the large ridges of earth that were left behind when trains were ferrying dirt around for the construction of the Columbian Exposition in 1893.

Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village. See more