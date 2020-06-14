Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
38 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Ivy Court
2110 Ivy Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 06/19/20 Just about ready for move in. We couldn't wait....excuse the dust in the pictures! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Southwest Champaign. Fresh paint and brand new wood like floors everywhere.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Sylvan Dr.
3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
748 Sedgegrass Dr.
748 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1854 sqft
748 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 08/07/20 Available for August! Amazing 3-bed, 2.5 bath home in Champaign! - Available for August! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1819 sqft
1318 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 07/07/20 3-bedroom Town-home Available for July! - Available in July! This 3-bedroom townhome is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable, modern home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
754 Sedgegrass Dr.
754 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1664 sqft
754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 North Neil Street #B
204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Garden Park
1 Unit Available
1405 Winding Ln.
1405 Winding Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
1405 Winding Ln. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE4890107)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Clark
1 Unit Available
808 W. Daniel
808 West Daniel Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Darling bungalow in heart of Champaign. Completely renovated with new bath and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch is perfect for relaxing on those Spring nights. Great home in awesome location Darling bungalow in heart of Champaign.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clark
1 Unit Available
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Bolten Field
1 Unit Available
1109 Broadmoor Drive
1109 Broadmoor Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft
Spacious all brick ranch with master suite, gleaming hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Lovely back yard with mature landscaping. All brick ranch in quiet neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Champaign

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW! -$1190! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room, family room, dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms have great storage space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
704 W. Illinois
704 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Now available! - (RLNE5407882)
Results within 5 miles of Champaign
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
97 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$519
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
City Guide for Champaign, IL

Bob Dylan wrote a song about it. The Old ‘97s (Illinois’ own) sing Dylan’s song with pride. You could say that Champaign (heavy accent on the “a”—it is Illinois, after all) is a grass roots kinda place with a fancy sounding name. You would be sorta right.

A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Champaign, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Champaign renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

