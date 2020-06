Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

1510 Williamsburg Available 08/10/20 Conveniently located 3-bed, 1-bath home available for August! - Available for August!



This 3-bed home is centrally-located and features an updated kitchen and bath paired with in-unit washer and dryer. Feel right at home in this comfy space with a spacious backyard for entertaining. $25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.



Contact us today!



(RLNE5736344)